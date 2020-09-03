Asbury Memorial Church drops United Methodist Church affiliation

Since the early 90’s Asbury Memorial Church has welcomed Savannah’s LGBTQ community, says Senior Pastor Billy Hester. “We started something here called the AIDS interfaith network with about 5 other churches. A lot of churches didn’t want to be involved at that time.”



Hester says that outreach program, as was as an in-church theatre program, helped boost Asbury Memorial’s LGBTQ membership. He says gay, lesbian and trangender congregants even played a major role in restoring the building. “Our gay members who helped renovate this church in 2009 could not get married in their sanctuary.”

About 5 years ago, the congregation decided if gay people couldn’t get married there, no one would. It was a decision that eventually led to splitting from the United Methodist Church all together. “We used to be social justice leaders. We ordained women years before the Episcopal Church did, before the Presbyterians did, but we got stuck on this issue,” says Hester.



The congregation voted to move forward as a non-denominational church last September after United Methodist leaders around the world voted to maintain a 1972 policy banning LGBTQ clergy and same sex marriage. Hester says it was time. “There comes a point where you know you’re working on something, but if there’s no change you almost become an enabler. And so we’ve decided that we need to take this step.”

Asbury Memorial Church will celebrate its new-found independence every Sunday in September. On the last Sunday the church will hold a special ceremony for all of the congregation’s married couples.