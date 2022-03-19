SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As the holiday weekend continues in Savannah, businesses across the city are still doing what they can to make the most out of St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

“The holiday itself was surprisingly quiet for us. There was a lot of people in the park and we had an increase of people who were putting their floats together outside, but overall the business of the day was not crazy,” said Jess Smith, Manager of The Sentient Bean.

For many, the crowds were much smaller than in years past.

While the city extended the to-go cup zone to include businesses south of Forsyth Park, some were hoping that resulted in more exposure from parade-goers.

“I think it could’ve been successful. I think if we would’ve prepared a little bit better and maybe advertised it and told people like hey, come here for your to-go drinks while you’re waiting to get stared on the parade and all of this stuff but, I feel like we didn’t really get ahead of it as much as we could of,” Smith explained.

For the businesses that were able to profit off of the extended to-go cup zone, many are asking for more opportunities at selling to-go drinks in the future.

To allow for more equity no matter where your business is located.

“I think it was definitely good. It definitely helped out because lots of people normally do already ask for the to-go cups here because they love the margaritas, they wanna take it to go, so we sold a lot of those and it’s definitely something that would be helpful if the city extended it to all the time, but at least we can take advantage of it that day,” explained Mychelle Tupac, Marketing & PR Manager at Tacos + Tequila.