STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) – Friday an arrest was made in the Lodge shooting from back in August of this year.

On August 24, Statesboro police responded to a shooting at the Lodge of Statesboro in the 400 block of Institute street.

Officers discovered a 42-year old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah for treatment. He was released several days later.

Investigators identified Johnny Maurice Wiggins, 37, of Statesboro and Dexter Adams, 32, of Forsyth as persons of interest in the case.

Police, acting on a citizen tip, arrested Wiggins who was already wanted for a parole violation by the Georgia Department of Corrections.

During the arrest, officers recovered a handgun from the apartment where Wiggins lived, which was consistent with the weapon used in the August shooting. Wiggins was charged with parole violation, giving false information to law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police arrested Adams on Thursday after being spotted in the area by an officer. Adams was charged with aggravated assault.

Wiggins and Adams are currently housed at the Bulloch County Jail.

Anyone with further information on Wiggins, Adams, or the investigation in general may contact Detective Tanner at 912-764-9911.