Armed robbery in Rincon is investigated

Rincon, Ga. (WSAV) – Several business owners in the Town Park East area of Rincon reacted Thursday to word an armed robber had gone into a nearby business and left with cash. It happened shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning at Cash Advance. Police said the suspect was dressed in black and carrying a “long” type gun.

“I’ve been in this spot 11 years and nothing like this has ever happened before,” said Marian Hodges who has a business next door.

Hodges runs a school supply business for teachers and says children are often in her store during the day for programs and storytime. Her business opens at 10 a.m. so everything was over by the time her employees showed up for work.

“I’m happy we weren’t here but I’m sad that it happened and I feel for the people next door that went through that but I’m sure that they’ll find who did it and everything will be settled out,” said Hodges.

She told us she’s confident the businesses are safe and another business owner told us this kind of crime is “so unusual that apparently it’s newsworthy.”

Rincon Police said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that the suspect was described as a black male with a Teardrop tattoo under his eye. He was carrying a pink backpack.

It may be doubtful the suspect is still in the area. Hodges seems certain everything will go back to normal quickly.

“All of my employees have a safety protocol that we go through and so we reviewed that yesterday afternoon and so we feel safe there’s no reason not to,” she told us.