SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Many people have found support through 12-step programs as they have worked through their battle with alcohol and chemical dependency. However, there are also many who struggle with certain aspects of programs like Alcoholics Anonymous, like their basis in faith and spirituality.

But are there alternatives to going to 12-step programs? Here are some that you can try out if you’re looking for support in your recovery.

SMART stands for Self-Management and Recovery Training and is the acronym for a recovery group. Their goal is to help individuals find a life beyond addiction. According to their website, they want to specifically help people before they hit “rock bottom,” allowing them to find a path toward recovery before they are at their worst.

There are meetings in Savannah the Savannah area for SMART Recovery’s 4-Point Program at Wesley Oak Church. There is an online meeting streamed from Beaufort for family and friends of those battling addiction. There are also national online meetings and others that you can locate through their meeting’s finder website.

Women for Sobriety is a secular group focused on women who are overcoming substance abuse disorders. The Women for Sobriety New Life Program’s strategy is to promote behavioral changes through positive reinforcement, cognitive strategies, letting the body help and dynamic group involvement.

This program does not have any direct Lowcountry locations though they do have phone support volunteers in the area. You can also attend the Women for Sobriety online meetings, though you will have to make an account on their website to do so.

LifeRing Secular Recovery is an abstinence-based recovery program with three main principles: sobriety, secularity and self-help. They aid individuals in designing their own personal recovery program instead of relying on other methods used by 12-step programs.

This program does not have any direct Lowcountry meetings. However, LifeRing does have online meetings that you can attend through Zoom.

If you’re looking for a program that is not based in total abstinence, this may be the choice for you. They were founded as a group that is focused on helping problem drinkers that are not dependent upon alcohol. Instead of abstinence, their goal is to change people’s relationships with alcohol from something that negatively impacts their life.

Moderation Management has online meetings and they have a digital introductory meeting that happens on the second and fourth Thursday nights at 7 p.m. EST. They also have meetings focused on specific groups like women, millennials and others. They do not have any programs in the Lowcountry.