Appointments available now at Memorial Health vaccine clinic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Memorial Health is now offering vaccination appointments to people 65-years-old and older. After a soft rollout on Sunday, a remote vaccine clinic at Generation One is officially opening on Thursday of this week.

Appointments can be made right now on Memorial Health’s website. Every 10 minutes, the clinic can vaccinate 8 people because 8 staff members — including registered nurses and medical assistants — will be at the clinic at any given time.

“Do I think a single clinic is going to solve the huge demand that’s out there? No. But we’re going to try to make a big dent in it,” said Dr. Thacker, Memorial Health’s Chief Associate Medical Officer.

Dr. Thacker says the clinic’s location at Generation One puts it in a central place for community members. The building is at a shopping center near Eisenhower and Waters Avenue.

Before the pandemic, Memorial Health used the location to hold group events for older adults. The space features a large room where patients will sit for at least 15 minutes after vaccination to make sure there are no adverse effects.

“This facility offers a nice space for what we need to do, which is bring in a large number of people every day and have them sit here for that observation time,” explained Dr. Thacker.

In all, he says each appointment should take about 25 minutes.

Some vaccine doses were first allotted to healthcare workers, but have not been used. Other doses have been ordered by the hospital from the state.

Dr. Thacker says that because a vial can go bad after a syringe is placed inside of it, appointments have been strategically scheduled. He says it will ensure that there is no waste.

Each vial will be transported to the clinic inside of a refrigeration device, which has been approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Security will be on-site to engage with community members receiving the vaccine and to ensure order.

Doctors hope they can vaccinate 300-400 people each day and hope to eventually expand the clinic. Appointments are available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays in February. An appointment for a second dose will be made immediately after receiving the first one. Those will happen in March.

After March, Memorial Health will start offering first doses again to eligible members of the public.

“When you look at the need right now, we have a lack of access in our pharmacies, we have a lack of access at our primary care providers, so until we reach that point where it’s available in many different avenues, health systems such as Memorial need to be a stop-gap for that,” said Dr. Thacker.