Christian McCaffrey, Tyreek Hill and Fred Warner are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2023 NFL All-Pro Team.

The 49ers’ McCaffrey and Warner and the Dolphins’ Hill received first-team votes from all 50 members of a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league.

“No freakin’ way,” Warner said of being a unanimous pick for his third selection overall. “Wow, that’s special.”

Running back McCaffrey and linebacker Warner are joined by three San Francisco teammates: left tackle Trent Williams, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and tight end George Kittle.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson earned his second All-Pro selection, receiving 45 first-place votes. Dallas’ Dak Prescott and San Francisco’s Brock Purdy each received two first-place votes and Buffalo’s Josh Allen got the other one.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald becomes an eight-time pick, tied for most by a defensive player and tied for fifth-most overall. Cowboys right guard Zack Martin is a seven-time choice and Eagles center Jason Kelce earned his sixth selection.

Fourteen players are first-timers, including three from NFC East champion Dallas: wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who missed being a unanimous choice by one vote; cornerback DaRon Bland and kicker Brandon Aubrey.

“It’s very rewarding,” said Lamb, who led the NFL with 135 receptions and had 1,749 yards receiving to go with 12 touchdowns. “Obviously, all the hard work has paid off. It’s humbling also.”

Tampa Bay safety Antoine Winfield Jr., Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams — each snubbed for the Pro Bowl — made the All-Pro team.

“That’s the highest of them all so it’s an honor but I got to keep working,” said St. Brown, who helped the Lions win their first division title in 30 years.

Winfield had six forced fumbles, six sacks, four fumble recoveries and three interceptions this season, becoming just the fourth player with at least five sacks and seven takeaways since sacks became a stat in 1982. He edged Atlanta’s Jessie Bates by two points.

“Coming into the season, it was one of my goals,” said Winfield, who forced a game-changing turnover in the Buccaneers’ division-clinching victory last week. “I put the work in and it’s just cool to see how everything played out. I’m blessed.”

Williams’ younger brother and teammate, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, was an All-Pro last season.

“That’s a big accomplishment,” Quincy Williams said. “Grateful for the work I put in. This is amazing.”

Hill made it for the fifth time, fourth as a wideout, after leading the league with 1,799 yards receiving. Pittsburgh edge T.J. Watt, who led the NFL with 19 sacks, earned his fourth selection, and Cleveland edge Myles Garrett got his third.

McCaffrey made it for a second time following an outstanding all-around season. He ran for 1,459 yards and 14 TDs and caught 67 passes for 567 yards and seven scores. Kittle also got his second selection as the 49ers earned the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

“If you would’ve told my 6-year-old self that I was going to have that opportunity at some point, I’d be incredibly happy,” Kittle said. “My goal every single year is to be great at every aspect of being tight end because I think it’s the most fun position.”

Jackson also was an All-Pro in 2019 when he was the NFL MVP. He helped the Ravens (13-4) finish with the best record in the league this year and the AFC’s No. 1 seed while playing his best in the biggest games against the best teams. The Ravens had 10 wins against teams with a winning record. Jackson finished with 3,678 yards passing and 24 TDs and also ran for 821 yards and five scores.

Lions right tackle Penei Sewell, Chiefs slot cornerback Trent McDuffie and left guard Joe Thuney and Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton are among the first-timers.

Four of the six special-teams players are first-timers, too. They are: Aubrey, Steelers special teamer Miles Killebrew, Saints punt returner Rashid Shaheed and Jaguars long snapper Ross Matiscik. Packers kick returner Keisean Nixon and Raiders punter AJ Cole got their second nods.

Chiefs interior lineman Chris Jones, Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith and Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner earned their second straight selection.

This was the second year for the AP’s new voting system. Voters chose a first team and a second team. First-team votes are worth 3 points, second-team votes are worth 1.

AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed.

