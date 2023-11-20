SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — An annual race in Savannah drew in dozens Sunday morning, raising money for an 11-year-old diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

Participants showed up with their running shoes on, ready to support Michael Boswell’s fight to the finish line. Michael, from Sylvania, Georgia, was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma on April 27, 2023. Luke Boswell, Michael’s dad, said he has four more treatments to go. Adding, it’s been a constant fight but there’s a community rallying behind them.

“It lifts Michael’s spirit,” Luke said. “It’s good for him to see other people supporting him. The support we’ve had since we started with the diagnosing in April – it’s just been overwhelming. We really appreciate all of it.”

Run for a Reason: Rough Runners, a local running company, hosts the annual Stone Stairs of Death races. Lora Carnevale, a race participant, said even though it’s a challenging race, it is for a good cause.

“We’re raising money for a child who is fighting cancer and who is going through treatment right now…,” Carnevale said. “This may be hard, but what he is going through is way harder.”

Organizers say the goal is to help families who are dealing with the financial effects of terminal illnesses. Kerry Dulina, co-director, says $1,000 is typically raised each race.

“If we can just raise a little bit of funds to help with their little bit of struggling…”, Dulina said. “There’s cost with traveling and he has to go to Atlanta to get his treatment. This can at least lift the burden a little bit on the family.”

Click here to access Micheal’s GoFundMe. The goal is $5,000.