Annual ‘parade of seniors’ kicks off school year at Savannah Christian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A parade of seniors kicked off another school year Thursday at Savannah Christian Preparatory School.

Every year, hundreds of parents, siblings and grandparents line the entrance to the school to welcome back senior students.

Some hold handmade posters and pictures. Others go all out with banners and balloons.

“They worked really hard on their crafts and they’ve decorated his car and done all that for him to come in this morning,” said Ceryle Stewart, the grandmother of senior Luke Riley.

Nobody knows when the tradition started. But they do know it’s the best time to show support for seniors on their last first day of school.

Garden City Police escort the seniors who drive cars decorated with red and white markers. People cheer, students honk and cameras flash to celebrate their ride into school.

“It’s family,” said Danny Falligant, a school board member. “It’s all about unity. It’s about culture. It’s about who we are.”