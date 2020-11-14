Annual Holiday Fair helps showcase local small businesses during pandemic

SAVANNAH, G.a. (WSAV) – The fifth annual Holiday Fair helped showcase local small businesses in the Aavannah area on Saturday.

‘Make Savannah’ and ‘Hostess Provisions’ teamed up to host the fair. Over 30 vendors from across the region came out to showcase their businesses.

“A lot of the artists here today are smaller businesses who do not have representation so we can provide an opportunity for them to sell their wears and help feed their families,” says founder of Make Savannah, Cari Clarke-Phelps.

Organizers say hosting the fair this year was especially important because of the effect COVID-19 has had on small businesses.

“Right now it’s been a little hard because venues are small and there hasn’t been as much opportunity for us to get out in the community and sell our work,” adds Phelps.

The fair took place inside an open-air warehouse with plenty of room for vendors to social distance and customers to comfortably shop.

” I think a lot of people are scared to get out and about. Being able to be set up in a very large space with many vendors gives people an opportunity to come out and shop local and hit a lot of the local boutique makers and artisans all at once in a safe environment,” says owner of Satchel, Elizabeth Seeger.

The organizations are encouraging people to continue supporting local small businesses during these tough times.