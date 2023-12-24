SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — Warren Brinson, University of Georgia football player, hosted a coat giveaway as a way of saying ‘Merry Christmas’ Sunday afternoon.

It was a giveaway while also reconnecting with the savannah community. Brinson is Savannah, his old stomping grounds, with an early Christmas present.

“Today, I am giving back coats to the community,” Brinson said. “I am just trying to help people out and it’s getting cold outside. I want to be a positive impact on the community as always, helping people out as much as possible.”

With over 90 donated coats, many walked away with new gear to brave the winter season. Mica Cokley says he’s excited.

“I’m excited because we have new jackets, and we can protect ourselves from the cold and be warm,” Mica said.

The smiles didn’t go unnoticed, especially for Lady Donna Odum wit Temple of Glory Community Church.

“It was beautiful,” She said. “They walked away with their jackets and coats. They were happy.”

Brinson told News 3, it feels good to know his work is appreciated.

“It feels good when kids walk up to you and say, ‘I appreciate what you’re doing for the community,’ Brinson said. “It’s nothing that can replicate that feeling. It just feels amazing.”

He continued, “I’m happy for the people who donated. I am happy to be able to impact the community and show kid’s a good positive role model.”

Following this, he said he is looking forward to having events such as this one in the years to come.