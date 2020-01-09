Amid tensions with Iran, advice on stopping Islamophobic Harassment

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – From arson to being labeled “extremely dangerous” by an alleged white supremacit, Savannah mosques have a history with bigotry.

Some forms of anti-muslim attacks can be physically violent; others are verbal, says the Executive Director of The Council on American-Islamic Relations, Edward Mitchell. “Often times you may encounter someone who may have an inapropriate question they want to ask, or they may have an inappropriate comment they want to make, and that’s it”

International artist, and muslim advocate Maeril uses a cartoon to help explain how a by-stander can help.

Start by remaining calm and making conversation with the victim. Keep buiding a safe space by maintaining eye contact. She says ignoring the harasser could make them walk away. If need be, escort the targeted person to safety.

Mitchell says violent situations require more urgent action.

“If you’ve got someone who is being loud, getting close that’s a dangerous situation that i think people just need to extricate themselves from, as quickly as they can, not try to talk themselves out of.”

Mitchell says go some place public, and when call 911 once you can do so safely.