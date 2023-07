SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Retail giant Amazon will be hosting a hiring event on July 25 for interested applicants.

The hiring event will take place at Chatham One Stop Center located at 7216 Skidaway Rd, Ste C Savannah, GA, 31406 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Amazon says jobs will include competitive pay, a range of benefits and opportunities for career advancement.

If you can’t make it to the event, visit www.amazon.com/flexiblejobs to schedule an appointment.