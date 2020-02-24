Amazon distribution center could create up to 1,000 jobs in Port Wentworth

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Construction is now beginning on a $20 million Amazon distribution center in Port Wentworth, according to city officials.

Original estimates predict the center will bring at least 250 jobs, but Councilman Glenn ‘Pig’ Jones says there is a possibility it could bring as many as 1,000 jobs.

The future of the site was once one of Port Wentworth’s biggest kept secrets. But now, city officials say they are excited to share the news. Construction plans indicate the center will take up 118,000 square feet.

“People come in young and anyone who comes in here and gets a starter home is just a win-win for the city as a whole,” said Councilman Jones.

Crews are building on a parcel of land that was once home to dense trees and wildlife off of Highway 21 and Crossgate Road. The land is across the street from one of DynaCraft’s distribution centers, which — when all said and done — will be smaller than Amazon’s.

“You’ll have managerial jobs, you’ll have secretarial jobs and you’ll have labor jobs. It’ll be a mix of all kinds I’m sure,” said Jones of the center’s economic impact.

Council was going to vote on the project back in December. Internal problems pushed the decision to a meeting last week.

During the wait, Councilman Jones says L-A Savannah Crossgate, LLC — the owner of the property — was legally clearing the land and getting ready for the start of the official build, which will cost around $20 million.

Councilman Jones says that apart from getting used to the sight of such a large center, residents will also have to get used to more congestion on and around Highway 21. He hopes state representatives will approve a proposal to widen the highway to six lanes.

“To have good jobs and good things to come, you have to accept that traffic is going to come with it,” said Councilman Jones.

Amazon has not yet confirmed the project is one of theirs. News 3 has emailed the company’s public relations team and is waiting on a response.

Council members say if all goes according to plan, the center should be completed by July of 2020.