Alligator sighted off Tybee Island

News
Posted: / Updated:

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Some beachgoers on Tybee got a glimpse of an unwelcome visitor this afternoon.

According to Tybee City Manager Shawn Gillen, a gator was reportedly seen off shore around 4:30. The water was evacuated as a precaution. We’re told the gator never made it to shore and it’s believed to be on its way back to freshwater.

Gillen says the all clear has been given for folks to re-enter the water.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss