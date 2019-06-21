TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Some beachgoers on Tybee got a glimpse of an unwelcome visitor this afternoon.
According to Tybee City Manager Shawn Gillen, a gator was reportedly seen off shore around 4:30. The water was evacuated as a precaution. We’re told the gator never made it to shore and it’s believed to be on its way back to freshwater.
Gillen says the all clear has been given for folks to re-enter the water.
Alligator sighted off Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Some beachgoers on Tybee got a glimpse of an unwelcome visitor this afternoon.