Alleged puppy mill owner pleads not guilty to multiple animal cruelty charges

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – The woman accused of running a puppy mill in Candler and Montgomery counties appeared before a judge Friday for her plea hearing, in Candler County.

Friday Angela Powells attorney announced she was pleading not guilty to multiple animal cruelty charges. Powell was indicted in the case last month.

This comes after she was arrested in January when hundreds of dogs were found living on her property in what investigators called deplorable conditions.

” What happens after today is her case will go on the trial calendar. The next trial week we have in Candler County is November 4. So it will go on the trial calendar for November 4,” Tripp Fitzner, Chief Assistant District Attorney for middle judicial circuit said.

However, Fitzner said there are some things that could happen between now and November which could push back the trial date. If that happens, the next time Powells case could be heard is February.

” We have to provide discovery to the defense attorney and then if they have any discovery they’ll provide it to us. There may be some motions somebody needs to file in this case and all of that factors into whether or not, it’ll be on the November trial calendar.”

News 3 has been following the case of Angela Powell in Candler County from the beginning. We were there when investigators cut the locks on her property after receiving complaints of animals not being fed and eating other dogs, when the dogs were being removed by the humane society, and when they found new homes.

One neighbor told us back then she was happy the dogs were finally getting help.

“They’re being fed. They’re being loved. At the present moment, they have people who truly care about the dog itself,” Brooke Sapp said.