Just a year ago, California had the driest start to any year on record.

But here we are now… three consecutive atmospheric rivers have hit much of the state’s drought-ridden landscape. California is now simply drenched. There are snow-capped mountains, soaked roadways – – and in many places, flood warnings.

As of Monday evening, the death toll from the storms rose to 14. Officials say two more people died from falling trees. One was a homeless person in Sacramento and the other was inside their home.

Thousands are still without power. There have been reports of winds stronger than 60mph, which has caused trees and powerlines to fall.

Despite all of this, experts say the damp weather is a welcome change. Much of California has been under a severe, extreme or exceptional drought. With all of this recent rain, the next drought update should show some improvement.

Experts say that all of this rain is a big help, but it’s not enough. A lot more is needed to put a major dent in the drought.

Another positive to all the rain is the possibility of a ‘superbloom’ that may hit California’s arid interior this spring. (The San Francisco Standard)

What is a superbloom you ask? Well, following heavy winter rains, annual or short-lived perennial flowers will bloom briefly… all at once… in the spring. It last occurred four years ago. It can turn rolling hills and valleys rainbow colored.

Many say it’s absolutely breathtaking!

For now though… more rain is in the forecast.

The National Weather Service has now said that at least eight inches of rain fell over the past 12 hours with several more inches of rain still on the way.

California remains under a state of emergency, and President Joe Biden has vowed to send emergency services to the area.