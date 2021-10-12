Ga. Supreme Court dismisses disqualified Port Wentworth candidate’s appeal

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Supreme Court of Georgia has dismissed Julius Hall’s appeal to reinstate his candidacy for mayor in Port Wentworth.

Hall has made several attempts to get his name on the ballot. Back in early September, the Port Wentworth city clerk and municipal superintendent of elections ruled Hall couldn’t run because he hadn’t been out of prison long enough to qualify for the Nov. 2 race.

A Chatham County judge upheld that decision back on Sept. 27.

Hall says his rights to run for office were restored by the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles, however, the Georgia Constitution requires that 10 years pass from the end of a potential officeholder’s sentence to the time they run for office.

Hall is two years shy of that.