All Politics Are Local: Washington D.C. prepares for inauguration, impeachment proceedings on hold

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from Washington D.C. and Atlanta.

WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer joins WSAV NOW Reporter Jon Dowding to discuss the latest political news.

Meyer discusses preparations taking place in and around the Capitol ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

Dozens of roads are closed in Washington D.C. after continued threats were made ahead of Wednesday.

Also, local lawmakers discuss the impending second impeachment trial against President Trump, which the Senate will address after the inauguration.

