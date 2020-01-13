All Politics Are Local: The latest on tensions with Iran plus who’s at the top of SC 2020 polls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from the nation’s capital.

This week WSAV News 3 Digital Reporter Jon Dowding and WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer discuss the latest on escalating tensions with Iran.

Protests have erupted here in Savannah as Americans react to the latest developments in the conflict.

A Fox News Poll from last week now shows Tom Steyer has surged in recent polls in South Carolina. Find out what’s contributing to his success.

Also, the Trump Administration is planning to rollback a 50-year-old law designed to protect the environment.

Find out more about the law and why the administration says the proposed changes will help fix America’s infrastructure.

For more stories from Meyer and other reporters in our DC Bureau, visit wsav.com/washington.

Be sure to tune in next week for “All Politics Are Local,” a digital-only series right here on WSAV.com.