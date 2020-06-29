All Politics Are Local: RNC plans as COVID-19 cases increase, leaders debate face coverings and more

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from the nation’s capital.

WSAV.com NOW Reporter Jon Dowding and WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer discuss how the Republican National Committee plans to follow through with their convention in Jacksonville.

Florida is one of a number of states experiencing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. A GOP spokesperson tells us how they plan to keep delegates safe in August for the convention.

The duo also discusses when Congress may roll out another coronavirus relief package, why the GOP police reform bill failed last week and what lawmakers are saying about face coverings.

For more stories from Meyer and other reporters in our DC Bureau, visit wsav.com/washington.

Be sure to tune in next week for “All Politics Are Local,” a digital-only series right here on WSAV.com.