All Politics Are Local: Preview into the GA primaries, RNC in Savannah and more

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from the nation’s capital.

WSAV.com NOW Reporter Jon Dowding and WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer give a preview at the big races this Primary Election Day.

WSAV News 3 is Your Local Election Headquarters, and is covering all of the races in our area this eveing.

The two discuss the Georgia Senate races and why the challengers may impact the power of the Senate by 2021.

Meyer and Dowding also talk about the Democrats‘ police reform bill, meant to reallocate funds away from police departments.

WSAV.com NOW spoke to Rep. Buddy Carter about the Democrats bill who says he strongly disagrees with the passage of the bill without bipartisan support.

“The Speaker of the House does not want Republican input,” said Rep. Carter.

Also, Savannah is being added to the list for this year’s Republican National Convention location. The two discuss what other cities are also being considered.

