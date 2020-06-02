All Politics Are Local: Nationwide outrage felt in Savannah, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from the nation’s capital.

WSAV.com NOW Reporter Jon Dowding and WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer discuss nationwide protests that have erupted over the death of George Floyd.

Making headlines was President Donald Trump’s address to the nation Monday evening and follow-up photo-op outside of a church that was damaged by protestors in Washington D.C.

Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) spoke to WSAV’s sister station WJBF this week and said he’s outraged by the violence that has erupted in cities across the country.

“It detracts really from the fundamental problem we have,” said Perdue.

After being halted in the Senate, Meyer also discusses what she’s hearing about the future of the HEROES Act.

