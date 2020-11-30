All Politics Are Local: Lawmakers return to Washington to pass spending bill, possible COVID-19 stimulus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from Washington D.C. and Atlanta.

WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer joins WSAV NOW Reporter Jon Dowding to discuss the latest political news.

Congress returned to Washington D.C. on Monday aiming to pass a government spending bill before Dec. 11, and avoid a government shutdown.

Many lawmakers say they’re also pushing for a new round of COVID-19 stimulus to be included in the bill if congressional leadership can agree on the details.

For more stories from Meyer and other reporters in our D.C. Bureau, visit wsav.com/washington.

Be sure to tune in next week for “All Politics Are Local,” a digital-only series right here on wsav.com.