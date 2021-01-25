All Politics Are Local: Lawmakers focus on COVID-19 relief, impeachment after inauguration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from Washington D.C. and Atlanta.

WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer joins WSAV NOW Reporter Jon Dowding to discuss the latest political news.

With President Joe Biden now in office, members of the new administration and Democratic lawmakers say they’re recognizing a need for bipartisan compromises to pass much-needed legislation.

Also, Meyer explains what the next steps are in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

For more stories from Meyer and other reporters in our D.C. Bureau, visit wsav.com/washington.

Be sure to tune in next week for “All Politics Are Local,” a digital-only series right here on wsav.com.