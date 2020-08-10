All Politics Are Local: Lawmakers debate reopening schools, unemployment protections and more

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from Washington D.C. and Atlanta.

WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer joins WSAV.com NOW Reporter Jon Dowding to discuss the latest developments in COVID-19 relief from the Capitol.

President Trump announced a set of Executive Orders that would extend unemployment benefits to Americans who qualify.

Experts, however, are questioning whether the president has the constitutional authority to do so.

Schools have also begun to reopen across the country and we hear from local lawmakers about what steps can be taken in Washington to help the schools.

Also, the two discuss when we may learn who former Vice President Joe Biden selects as his vice presidential pick ahead of this year’s Democratic National Convention.

For more stories from Meyer and other reporters in our DC Bureau, visit wsav.com/washington.

Be sure to tune in next week for “All Politics Are Local,” a digital-only series right here on WSAV.com.