All Politics Are Local: Iowa Caucuses, the State of the Union and latest on impeachment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from the nation’s capital.

This week WSAV News 3 Digital Reporter Jon Dowding and WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer discuss the latest on the first round of caucuses in Iowa.

The Iowa Caucuses start tonight and the primaries in South Carolina are less than a month away.

President Trump will also deliver his last State of the Union of his first term tomorrow evening. Kellie and Jon look into what he’s going to discuss and how impeachment may impact what he says.

They also break down the latest from the impeachment proceedings and what’s next.

