All Politics Are Local: Honoring John Lewis, federal COVID-19 stimulus and more

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from Washington D.C. and Atlanta.

WSAV Georgia Capitol Reporter Archith Seshadri joins WSAV.com NOW Reporter Jon Dowding and WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer to discuss the latest headlines.

On this week’s episode, the three discuss the week of events planned to honor the life of Rep. John Lewis.

Meyer joins us from Capitol Hill ahead of Monday’s viewing of the civil rights hero viewing in the Capitol Rotunda.

She also talks about when federal lawmakers are expected to release their latest version of a COVID-19 relief bill.

Seshadri talks about the local events to honor Lewis in Atlanta this week.

He also talks more about the legal battle between Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp over Atlanta’s mask mandate.

For more stories from Meyer and other reporters in our DC Bureau, visit wsav.com/washington.

Be sure to tune in next week for “All Politics Are Local,” a digital-only series right here on WSAV.com.