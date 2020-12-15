All Politics Are Local: Georgia Senate races heat up, Biden clutches Electoral College and more

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from Washington D.C. and Atlanta.

WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer joins WSAV NOW Reporter Jon Dowding to discuss the latest political news.

After securing the necessary Electoral College votes, Joe Biden is now officially the president-elect.

The two discuss the next steps in the process before he is officially inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Also, the Georgia Senate races heat up as candidates make frequent stops across the state, with many candidates making trips to Savannah.

GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler and her challenger, Rev. Raphael Warnock, visited Savannah on Saturday. Sen. David Perdue visited Monday and his opponent Democrat Jon Ossoff is expected to visit the Hostess City this Saturday.

Back on Capitol Hill, lawmakers have until Friday to pass a government spending bill as well as another round of COVID-19 stimulus relief.

Meyer discusses what she’s hearing from lawmakers about the possibility of passing both bills by the end of the week.

Author’s note: Since this episode was taped, Sen. Mitch McConnell has formally acknowledged Joe Biden as the president-elect.