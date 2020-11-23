All Politics Are Local: Georgia recount, latest on COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from Washington D.C. and Atlanta.

WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer joins WSAV NOW Reporter Jon Dowding to discuss the latest political news.

Lawmakers in Washington say the chances of passing another round of COVID-19 stimulus relief are pretty low, as they adjourn for the holidays and focus on passing a government spending bill.

Optimism is growing in Washington, however, as three different COVID-19 vaccine trials prove to be fairly effective.

The U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says there’s a possibility that 20 million people could receive the vaccine by the end of December.

Also, the two discuss the latest recount request by the Trump administration in Georgia.

President Donald Trump was legally allowed to request a recount since the votes were certified on Friday, and the total vote tally is within the legal margin for a recount.

Unlike last week’s hand-tallied audit, this recount will be conducted entirely by machines.

