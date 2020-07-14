All Politics Are Local: Federal, state officials push for COVID-19 resources in communities of color, GA Heartbeat Bill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from Washington D.C. and Atlanta.

For the first time, WSAV Georgia Capitol Reporter Archith Seshadri joins WSAV.com NOW Reporter Jon Dowding and WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer to discuss the latest headlines.

On this week’s episode, the three discuss efforts made by state and federal officials to provide resources to communities of color who have been hit the hardest by COVID-19.

Meyer shares what lawmakers discussed during a virtual House committee hearing on the topic last week.

Seshadri discusses his story from Monday about increases in COVID-19 cases in the Latino community.

