All Politics Are Local: Federal push for the port and latest SC polling

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from the nation’s capital.

This week WSAV News 3 Digital Reporter Jon Dowding and WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer discuss a federal push to fund the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project.

Last week, the Trump Administration released their proposed budget for the 2021 fiscal year. Included in the proposal was a figure for $93.6 million for the port.

The Department of Transportation also announced last week that millions of dollars in grants would also be given to coastal ports, with $34 million going to Savannah’s port.

The two also discussed the latest polling in South Carolina ahead of next weekend’s Democratic primary.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard visited the Palmetto State to meet with supporters.

