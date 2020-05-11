All Politics Are Local: Federal investigation into Ahmaud Arbery case and more

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from the nation’s capital.

WSAV.com NOW Reporter Jon Dowding and WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer discuss the federal involvement in the Ahmaud Arbery case.

We also hear from our local representatives in Washington about the case.

Meyer also gives us a look ahead at some of the big headlines expected in the Capitol this week, including the Supreme Court’s adjustment to video conferencing.

Also, how close is the House of Representatives to passing more coronavirus relief bills?

