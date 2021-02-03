All Politics Are Local: Democrats push for $1.9T stimulus, update on impeachment and more

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from Washington D.C. and Atlanta.

WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer joins WSAV NOW Reporter Jon Dowding to discuss the latest political news.

President Joe Biden met Monday night at the White House with a group of 10 GOP senators who have proposed spending about one-third of the $1.9 trillion he is seeking in coronavirus aid.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Biden argue that the GOP proposal of $618 billion isn’t enough.

Also, senators continue to work through the confirmation hearings of the president’s cabinet picks as they prepare for former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial next week.

