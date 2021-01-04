All Politics Are Local: Countdown to Ga. Senate runoffs, Trump’s controversial phone call

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from Washington D.C. and Atlanta.

All eyes will be on the Peach State this week as voters head to the polls to cast their ballots in the Senate runoff races.

Political leaders from both sides visited Georgia in the last few days, including President Donald Trump, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Their visits come a controversial audio recording between President Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was released over the weekend.

Meyer has more on what lawmakers in D.C. are saying about the phone call.

Also, Congress is expected to officially certify the 2020 general election on Wednesday in the Capitol, even as a handful of GOP lawmakers try to challenge the results.

