All Politics Are Local: Continued fallout from Capitol attacks, Georgia senators chosen and more

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from Washington D.C. and Atlanta.
WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer joins WSAV NOW Reporter Jon Dowding to discuss the latest political news.
Lawmakers continue to voice their concerns over safety, with a little over a week until President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Many of them still want answers about what led up to the breach of the U.S. Capitol last week and whether law enforcement will be prepared for the inauguration.
Also, Georgia’s Senate runoff races concluded last week with both of the Democrats coming out on top. Find out how their wins impact the incoming administration.
For more stories from Meyer and other reporters in our D.C. Bureau, visit wsav.com/washington.
Be sure to tune in next week for “All Politics Are Local,” a digital-only series right here on wsav.com.
