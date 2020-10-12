All Politics Are Local: Confirmation hearings for Barrett, VP debate recap and more

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from Washington D.C.

WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer joins WSAV NOW Reporter Jon Dowding to discuss the latest political news from the last week.

On Monday, hearings began for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Meyer talks about what lawmakers on both sides make of the push to confirm Barrett before Election Day.

Also, the two recap last week’s vice presidential debate as well as the forum between Sen. Lindsey Graham and his Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison.

President Donald Trump also caused some confusion after announcing he would restart talks to develop another COVID-19 stimulus bill, after ending negotiations and saying they’d resume after Election Day.

For more stories from Meyer and other reporters in our DC Bureau, visit wsav.com/washington.

Be sure to tune in next week for “All Politics Are Local,” a digital-only series right here on wsav.com.