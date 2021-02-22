All Politics Are Local: Closer to more COVID-19 relief, Perdue considers Senate run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from Washington, D.C. and Atlanta.

WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer joins WSAV NOW Reporter Jon Dowding to discuss the latest political news for Jon’s final episode.

The biggest hold-up on the COVID-19 relief package is an amendment to the bill that would raise the federal minimum wage to $15. Some Senate Democrats have already signaled their hesitation if the amendment is included.

Still, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi anticipates the bill could be on the House floor by early March.

Also, Merrick Garland’s confirmation hearing in the U.S. Senate was underway Monday.

Former Georgia Senator David Perdue recently announced he’s considering a run against Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. He’s filed the paperwork to do so.

