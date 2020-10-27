All Politics Are Local: Barrett confirmed for Supreme Court, update on stimulus bill and last debate recap

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from Washington D.C. and Atlanta.

WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer joins WSAV NOW Reporter Jon Dowding to discuss the latest political news from the last week. WSAV Atlanta Bureau Chief Archith Seshadri is on assignment this week.

Meyer reflects on Monday night’s confirmation vote in the Senate of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Also, the two discuss stalled COVID-19 stimulus talks as well as last week’s final presidential debate of 2020.

For more stories from Meyer and other reporters in our DC Bureau, visit wsav.com/washington.

Be sure to tune in next week for “All Politics Are Local,” a digital-only series right here on wsav.com.