All Politics Are Local: Back to school in the era of COVID-19, possibility for a new relief bill from Congress

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from Washington D.C. and Atlanta.

WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer and WSAV Georgia Capitol Reporter Archith Seshadri join WSAV.com NOW Reporter Jon Dowding to discuss the latest headlines.

The three discuss the plans between federal and state lawmakers for bringing students back to school.

Meyer spoke to Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Doug Jones (D-AL) about plans and how they feel about sending students back.

Seshadri talks about the plans some Georgia schools have to reopen and what state lawmakers are saying about it.

The two also discuss last week’s coverage of former Rep. John Lewis’ funeral.

For more stories from Meyer and other reporters in our DC Bureau, visit wsav.com/washington.

Be sure to tune in next week for “All Politics Are Local,” a digital-only series right here on WSAV.com.