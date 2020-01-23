17-year-olds in SC eligible to vote in presidential primary

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo, a man feeds a ballot card into a digital voting machine during a demonstration in Raleigh, N.C. A new report says the nation’s elections are vulnerable to attack due to a lack of robust federal oversight of the private companies that are involved in everything from manufacturing voting systems to maintaining voter registration databases (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

Voters must turn 18 before general election in November

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A law in South Carolina is allowing young students to vote in next month’s presidential primary.

South Carolina is one of a number of states across the country that allow 17-year-olds to vote in a state’s primary or caucus.

The catch for younger voters in South Carolina is they must turn 18 before that year’s general election in November.

Marie Smalls, the Director of the Beaufort County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections, says spreading the word about teen voting is the most important thing.

“There’s information everywhere and we just ask that people be aware,” said Smalls. “When someone knows something, say something to someone else so that they know.”

This year, there are two primaries teen voters can participate in: the Democratic Presidential Preference Primary (DPPP) and the State and Local Primary.

Being a presidential election year, two primaries would help select the top candidate amongst the Democratic and Republican parties, respectively.

The Republican Party of South Carolina canceled this year’s primary, leaving the Democratic primary as the only one this February.

The DPPP will be on Saturday, Feb. 29 and the last day to register for underage and other eligible voters is Thursday, January 30.

The primary for state and local elections are on Tuesday, June 9.

To learn more about what’s needed to register to vote, use this link.