All Politics Are Local: Surgeon General’s warning and more COVID-19 updates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from the nation’s capital.

WSAV.com NOW Reporter Jon Dowding and WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer discuss what the Surgeon General’s warning for this week means for us at home.

Legislators in South Carolina are also debating on whether they should quarantine at home after attending an emergency session last week.

Meyer discusses if there’s a similar possibility for lawmakers in Washington.

Lastly, learn about an update on future COVID-19 legislation.

For more stories from Meyer and other reporters in our DC Bureau, visit wsav.com/washington.

Be sure to tune in next week for “All Politics Are Local,” a digital-only series right here on WSAV.com.