All Politics Are Local: Reactions to reopening GA and more help for small businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from the nation’s capital.

WSAV.com NOW Reporter Jon Dowding and WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer talk about what local lawmakers are saying about efforts to reopen Georgia.

Governor Kemp’s order last week allowing certain business to reopen on Friday, April 24 came under fire by many people, including President Trump last week.

As some restaurants reopen their dine-in facilities, the two get feedback from local lawmakers about the move.

Also, small businesses can now get some more relief after the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) first ran out of funding.

Meyer tells us more about what’s in the bill and how lawmakers are discussing the possibility for a third rollout of the loan program.

