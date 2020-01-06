All Politics Are Local: Local implications of Iran airstrike and the 2020 Congressional agenda

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from the nation’s capital.

This week WSAV News 3 Digital Reporter Jon Dowding and WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer discuss the latest on escalating tensions with Iran.

The fallout is already being seen in the deployment of more troops and increasing oil prices.

They also take a look at the biggest issues that may pop up on the 2020 Congressional agenda.

For more stories from Meyer and other reporters in our DC Bureau, visit wsav.com/washington.

Be sure to tune in next week for “All Politics Are Local,” a digital-only series right here on WSAV.com.