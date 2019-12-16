All Politics Are Local: Latest on drug prices bill and impeachment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from the nation’s capital.

This week WSAV News 3 Digital Reporter Jon Dowding and WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer discuss the latest on the impeachment hearing and the bill to lower prescription drug prices.

Last week, the House Judiciary Committee voted to take the next steps in the impeachment process and implement a vote in the House on impeachment.

Also, the House passed a bill that would lower prescription drug prices. Watch as Jon and Kellie discuss whether it will become law.

For more stories from Meyer and other reporters in our DC Bureau, visit wsav.com/washington.

Be sure to tune in next week for “All Politics Are Local,” a digital-only series right here on WSAV.com.