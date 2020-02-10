All Politics Are Local: Iowa Caucus Chaos and local reaction to Trump’s acquittal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from the nation’s capital.

This week WSAV News 3 Digital Reporter Jon Dowding and WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer discuss what went wrong during the Iowa Caucuses.

An issue with the reporting system delayed results much longer than expected. As of now, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has the highest delegate count.

President Trump was also acquitted last week on the two charges of impeachment.

Kellie Meyer spoke with some of our local representatives on the acquittal.

For more stories from Meyer and other reporters in our DC Bureau, visit wsav.com/washington.

