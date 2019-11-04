All Politics Are Local: House moves forward with impeachment inquiry and Dem. leading polls in SC

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from the nation’s capital.

The two discuss the House of Representatives recent move to formalize the impeachment inquiry.

Last week’s vote, made along party lines, lays out the steps to make the inquiry public.

They also discuss South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s African American outreach.

He is at the top of a recent poll from the New York Times, behind Former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders.

But, he has had some difficulty reaching African American voters, especially in key states like South Carolina.

