All Politics Are Local: A last look at the SC primaries

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from the nation’s capital.

This week WSAV News 3 Digital Reporter Jon Dowding and WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer discuss the results from the Nevada Caucuses and how they’re impacting voters in the Palmetto State.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders came out on top in this weekend’s caucuses in Nevada, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Recent polling shows Joe Biden on top, but his lead has been slipping in recent weeks. The two discuss how important this primary will be for all the candidates ahead of Super Tuesday.

