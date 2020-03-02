All Politics Are Local: A big win for Biden in SC, a look at Super Tuesday and more

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from the nation’s capital.

This week WSAV News 3 Digital Reporter Jon Dowding and WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer discuss the big win for the Biden Campaign in SC over the weekend.

The former Vice President was counting on a win in the Palmetto State to help whip up momentum going into Super Tuesday.

The two also discuss what to look out for on Super Tuesday and which states to keep an eye on tomorrow night.

After another person died from the coronavirus over the weekend, more concerns are being raised over the spread of the virus.

For more stories from Meyer and other reporters in our DC Bureau, visit wsav.com/washington.

Be sure to tune in next week for “All Politics Are Local,” a digital-only series right here on WSAV.com.