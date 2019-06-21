UPDATE: One dead, four injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – UPDATE: WSAV has learned more details about an accident that happened early Friday morning.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Jamie Quinn, one person was killed and four were injured when a tree fell over onto Interstate 95 at mile marker 84 northbound around 1:30 a.m.

Quinn said a tractor trailer hit a tree that had fallen in the road, causing extensive damage to the front of the cab and shattering the windshield.

A woman driving a Mercury Grand Marquis then hit the tree, shearing off the top of her car. Multiple other cars hit the tree, causing minor damage to their vehicles.

Two people were transported by Life Flight to local area hospitals, where one woman died. The other victim’s condition is unknown.

Emergency personnel from the Bryan County Sheriffs Office, Richmond Hill Police Department, The Richmond Hill Fire Department as well as emergency medical personnel were on hand to provide assistance.

This accident is under investigation.

Contribution to this story made by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service

(WSAV) – UPDATE: All lanes are now clear and have been reopened.

(WSAV) – UPDATE: Some northbound lanes are now open.

(WSAV) – All lanes on Interstate 95 northbound are blocked in Bryan County while crews clean up a crash.

Traffic is backed up near mile marker 87.

Investigators say a semi truck hit a tree that had fallen in the road, causing a chain reaction with two other cars involved.

At least two people were flown to the hospital around 2 a.m.

This story is developing.